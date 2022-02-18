Top security official reveals outcome of regionwide crackdown against terrorists in 2021

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The activities of six terrorist cells were quashed in the Urals last year, and dozens of extremists were prevented from entering the country, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

According to him, as part of an ongoing effort in the region, "the activities of six clandestine cells belonging to international terrorist organizations were thwarted and over 50 individuals involved in terrorist activities were identified."

"The entry of 48 foreigners who are members of the extremist organization Tablighi Jamaat (outlawed in Russia - TASS) was prevented along with 12 sympathizers of the AUE (outlawed in Russia - TASS) extremist movement," Patrushev said.