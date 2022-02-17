Emergencies ministry plans rescue centers at Arctic oil and gas facilities

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Arctic rescue centers may be organized near oil and gas production facilities in Russia’s North, Acting Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan told a ministerial meeting on Wednesday.

"We have been working on Arctic centers at the existing gas cluster in Sabetta, the Yamalo-Nenets Region, as well as emergency and rescue infrastructures at oil production facilities in Bukhta Sever (Rosneft’s Port Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal), 40 kilometers to the south from Dikson in the Krasnoyarsk Region," he told the meeting, which featured the Russian president.

Construction of an Arctic complex in Pevek is underway. The center is due to be commissioned before 2024.

"By implementing these projects, we will ensure professional rescue forces and emergencies aircraft on the Northern Sea Route and at most important infrastructures," he added.

The ministry has been working on emergency and rescue projects in the Arctic jointly with companies Novatek and Rosneft.

Earlier, the acting minister reported ten rescue centers in the Arctic were almost ready, and another ten centers would be built additionally. Every center will have direct access to an aerodrome or airport with emergencies aircraft.