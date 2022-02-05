Russia records another 177,282 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 177,282 to 12,630,047 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 1.4%.

The country recorded 18,032 coronavirus hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, a 1.3% rise from the day before. A total of 17,798 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported in Russia on Friday. The number of hospitalizations grew in 41 regions of the country and declined in another 41 regions. In three regions, the situation remained unchanged, according to data from the crisis center.

Omicron cases have been reported in 84 regions of the country, the crisis center said.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 714 to 334,753 in the past 24 hours. The daily number of deaths was above 700 for the first time since January 15.

As many as 682 fatalities were reported in the country on Friday. According to data from the crisis center, 2.65% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 60,507 to 10,509,688 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 83.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 1,785,606.