Leader of Infraud Organization hacking group charged with cyber fraud

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Investigators have filed charges of illegally accessing computer data and illegal use of currencies against the purported founder of the Infraud Organization hacking group, Andrey Novak, who is also wanted by the FBI on similar charges, according to a Moscow court.

The other defendants in the case have also been indicted on similar charges, Ksenia Rozina, a spokeswoman for Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court told TASS.

The case is being investigated by the Russian Interior Ministry’s investigative department. The court ruled to arrest Novak until March 18, while three other suspected members of the group - Kirill Samokutyayev, Konstantin Bergman and Mark Bergman - have been placed under house arrest until the same date.

It was reported earlier that Russia’s FSB and law enforcement detained four members of the Infraud Organization hacking group. Its purported founder Andrey Novak is wanted in the US on charges of cybercrime. As a source in law enforcement told TASS, investigators continue to identify other members of the Infraud group.

TASS has been unable to get on-the-record comments from the investigation, the defendants and defense lawyers.