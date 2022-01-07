Roscosmos provides plane to bring Russian cadets back home from Baikonur

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Dmitry Rogozin, CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, has provided a plane to bring cadets of military universities who are on winter holidays in the city of Baikonur back to Russia, the city administration said in a statement.

"Dmitry Olegovich [Rogozin] provided a plane to bring cadets of military universities who are in the city on winter vacations back to Russia. In the coming days, a flight by the Alrosa airline will be organized, and on January 12, a plane with specialists of RSC Energia [company] is scheduled to arrive and everyone who needs it will be able fly on it to the territory of Russia," according to the statement.

The city administration also notes that Rogozin is worrying about the safety of the Baikonur residents and monitors the situation in the city on a daily basis.

According to the head of the administration, at the meeting of the headquarters, special attention was paid to organizing the work of the cosmodrome, the delivery of specialists from Russia to Baikonur so that the test engineers could start work with the Progress MS-19 cargo vehicle and the Soyuz-2.1 launch vehicle next week."

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, later growing into mass riots and attacks on government offices. Thousands of casualties have been reported, including fatalities. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of former Soviet republics, for help. First peacekeeping units have already started fulfilling their tasks in Kazakhstan. The government said order has generally been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7, while the situation is the most difficult in Almaty.