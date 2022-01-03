Russia registers record low of 16,343 daily coronavirus cases since mid-June

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 16,343 in the past day to 10,554,309, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

Russia registered a record low increase in daily coronavirus cases (0.16%) since June 17, 2021, the latest data show.

In particular, 1,341 coronavirus cases were registered in the past 24 hours in St. Petersburg, 1,335 in Moscow, 1,180 in the Moscow Region, 445 in the Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk Regions each and 432 in the Krasnodar Region, the crisis center reported.

The number of active cases, i.e. patients currently undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus across Russia dropped to 694,880 cases, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 24,037 in the past day to 9,548,076, the crisis center reported.

The share of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery rose to 90.5% of all infections, the latest figures suggest.

In particular, recoveries grew by 2,241 in the past day in Moscow, by 1,342 in the Voronezh and Samara Regions each, by 1,216 in the Irkutsk Region and by 1,027 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 835 in the past 24 hours compared to 811 a day before, totaling 311,353, the crisis center reported.

The mortality rate remained at 2.95%, the latest figures show.

In particular, 55 coronavirus fatalities were registered in the past day in St. Petersburg, 43 in the Moscow Region, 37 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 29 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 28 in the Chelyabinsk Region, the latest data suggest.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,335 in the past day compared to 1,824 a day before to 2,036,375, the crisis center reported.

Moscow registered a record low increase in daily coronavirus cases (0.07%) since September 8, the latest figures suggest.

Seventy coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to sixty-nine a day before, with fatalities totaling 36,977 in the Russian capital (1.82% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Russian capital grew by 2,291 in the past 24 hours to 1,875,577. Currently, 123,821 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the latest figures suggest.