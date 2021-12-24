Sputnik M jab to enter circulation after permit for second component obtained

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare has issued a permit for the release of the first component of the Sputnik M vaccine against coronavirus for teenagers. The jab will enter civilian circulation after a corresponding document is obtained for the second component, the press service of the healthcare watchdog told TASS on Friday.

"Permits were issued for two batches of the first component of the Sputnik M vaccine and only when the permits are issued for the second component, the vaccine will be released into civilian circulation by the holder of the registration certificate," the statement said.

Earlier, the healthcare watchdog’s registry published information that the Sputnik M jab was released into civilian circulation.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry certified the Sputnik M vaccine against coronavirus which will be used to prevent the infection in teens aged 12-17. The vaccine consists of two components administered with a 21-day interval. The jab is administered to children under 15 with an informed voluntary consent of parents or guardians or based on their own consent if they are over 15.