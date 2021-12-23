Moscow court fined GitHub $13,600 for ‘Smart Voting’ lists publishing

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Moscow magistrate’s court fined GitHub web-service 1 mln rubles ($13,600) due to the posting of the so-called ‘Smart Voting’ lists, press service of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow told TASS on Thursday.

"The 422nd Justice of the Peace Section recognized GitHub Inc. liable under Part 2, Art. 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code and fined the company in the amount of 1 mln rubles," the court said.

GitHub is the largest web-service for hosting of IT projects and their joint development. The list of all candidates for the so-called ‘Smart Voting’ across all Russian regions was posted on its website before elections to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, in 2021.

The Russian mass media and telecom regulator is preparing administrative protocols against social networks and messengers that failed to remove posts with calls to participate in unauthorized actions. They were repeatedly called from the year start to administrative liability for violation of laws after the refusal to remove prohibited content.