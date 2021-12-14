Kremlin’s New Year Tree to be cut in Moscow region on Tuesday

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s main New Year tree that will decorate the Kremlin for the New Year holidays is going to be cut in the Shchyolkovo district outside Moscow on Tuesday, Presidential Property Department Spokesperson Elena Krylova told TASS.

According to her, a 90-year-old tree has been chosen this year, it is about 28 meters tall and the span of its lower branches is some ten meters.

"After the tree is felled, it will be carefully packed and loaded onto a special vehicle," Krylova noted, adding that the tree would be delivered to the Kremlin late on Thursday.

It will take a few more days to install and decorate the tree, which is planned to be presented to reporters in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square on December 22.