Domingo feels unwell, November 28 La Traviata still in question for him — Bolshoi director

MOSCOW, November 25./TASS/. Renowned Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has canceled his performance in La Traviata at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater since he feels unwell, the decision on his singing in the November 28 performance has not been taken as of yet, Bolshoi’s Director General Vladimir Urin told TASS on Thursday.

"He fell ill, feels unwell and today, regretfully, he cannot sing in the performance. Yesterday, he had a full rehearsal, but today he felt unwell," Urin said.

According to him, the opera singer was not hospitalized and is resting in his hotel in Moscow.

Earlier, the theater reported that Placido Domingo won’t appear in La Traviata on Thursday. Stanislav Kuflyuk will sing the role of Giorgio Germont.

Verdi’s La Traviata was announced for November 24-28. The next performance with Placido Domingo is scheduled for November 28, but it is still unclear whether he will sing. Elchin Azizov and Stanislav Kuflyuk are also singing the role of Giorgio Germont along with Placido Domingo, on November 26 and November 27, according to the event poster.

On January 21, 2021, Placido Domingo marked his 80th birthday.