Nasal COVID vaccine causes minimum side effects - developer

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. A nasal form of the coronavirus vaccine causes minimum side effects and its use will make it possible to ensure extra protection in the upper respiratory airways, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov, said on Sunday.

"It [the use of a nasal vaccine] is convenient for vaccination. It is painless, with an absolute minimum of side effects. Moreover, it will make possible to achieve the main goal: to develop systemic immunity after the primary vaccination and to create an additional barrier in the upper respiratory airways after the additional intranasal immunization," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Logunov, the use of the nasal vaccine will begin shortly after the clinical tests.

In October, the Gamaleya Center received a Russian health ministry’s permit for the second phase of clinical tests of a nasal form of the coronavirus vaccine. The Center’s director Alexander Gintsburg said that the nasal form would be an addition to the regular vaccine to ensure an extra barrier to the infection.