Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases have exceeded 9 million since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 39,256 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 9,031,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday. According to the crisis center, the growth rate was 0.44%.

In less than one month, the number of cases increased by 1 million: as of October 18, the number of infected exceeded 8 million. In particular, over the last 24 hours, 3,273 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,891 - in the Moscow region, 1,790 - in the Samara region, 837 - in the Republic of Crimea, 788 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The number of patients who are being treated at the moment, has increased to 1,022,920.

Russia recorded 1,241 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,235 the day before. The total death toll has reached 254,167. According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia. Over the past day, 70 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg, 53 in the Moscow region, 50 in the Krasnodar region, 43 - in the Stavropol region, 41 in the Perm region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,802 to 7,754,764 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia. Over the past day, 3,882 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Peterburg, 1,866 recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region, 987 - in the Samara Region, 835 - in Crimea, 720 - in the Ulyanovsk Region.