Incidence of COVID-19 among kids rising, over 3,000 children under observation in Russia’s Ryazan Region, says minister.
Incidence of COVID-19 among kids rising, says minister
Over 3,000 children under observation in Russia’s Ryazan Region
Russian Navy to get Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles starting from next year — Putin
The trials of the missile are coming to a close, the Russian President said
Read more
Coronavirus situation stabilizes in Moscow "more or less," mayor says
According to Sergei Sobyanin, around 6,000 cases are confirmed daily compared to the peak number of 8,000
Read more
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Read more
Russia records all-time daily high of 41,335 coronavirus cases
There are currently 975,123 active coronavirus cases in Russia
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award
The prize fund of the contest is $63,000
Read more
EBRD raises GDP forecast growth to 4.3% in 2021
According to the report, inflation in Russia hit a 5-year high of 7.4% in September 2021
Read more
Volume of used foreign capital in Hainan increases 4.9 times in January-August
The figure rose to $1.907 billion
Read more
Conflict in Balkans likely to flare up at any time with West’s complicity, warns diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the Albanian radicals "are persistently trying to get rid of the Kosovo Serbs"
Read more
Military doctrine of Russia and Belarus is response to pressure from the West - official
The doctrine will ensure an even higher level of interaction between the ministries of defense, Dmitry Mezentsev said
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal - Europe resumes after 5 days of shutdown
The direct pumping of gas to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on the morning of Saturday, October 30
Read more
Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases
The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia rose by 1,192
Read more
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Read more
Hainan duty free stores introduce additional discounts until the end of the year
Some stores are offering discounts up to 35%
Read more
Hainan modernizes statistics system for services sector
Improvements to Hainan's statistics system for the services sector will make it possible to track data that did not previously appear in the province's official documents
Read more
China strives for finding new growth points in trade with Russia - representative
Among the new promising areas of bilateral trade and economic interaction, the Russian trade representative named digital economy, scientific and technical innovations, biomedicine as well as green low-carbon development
Read more
International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Haikou on November 25-28
More than 1,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises will take part in the exhibition
Read more
Hainan traded with 179 countries and regions in January-September 2021
The main foreign trade partners of the province were the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Read more
Press review: Russia beefing up military and Italy seeks to restart Moscow-NATO dialogue
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 2nd
Read more
Gas crisis in Moldova exposes problems in relations with Russia - Moldovan President
Sandu said the gas negotiations were very difficult
Read more
Russia’s initiative to lift diplomatic restrictions turned down by US — Russian ambassador
It will be impossible to resume normal relations between the two countries without settling these problems, Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Putin visits Sevastopol to lay flowers at 1917-1922 Russian Civil War monument
After that, the president is scheduled to hold a working meeting with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev
Read more
Sanya resort to expand its program to attract highly skilled workers
Starting April 2018, the resort has recruited more than 34,000 skilled workers, including 1,600 foreigners
Read more
Hainan travel agencies obtain first ever service quality insurance policy
According to this insurance plan, travel agencies now have the option to pay only a portion of the insurance cost, and the remaining cost will be borne by the insurance company, which will share the risk of service quality assurance to improve customer service for travel agencies
Read more
Hainan’s economy grows 12.8% in the three quarters of 2021
According to Wang Yu, deputy head of the region's bureau of statistics, Hainan's economy is showing "obvious intensive growth".
Read more
Belarus, Russia plan to beef up regional group of troops, Lukashenko says
As recent events have shown, the Union’s regional grouping of troops is a reliable security shield not only for our countries, but also for the entire post-Soviet space, Belarusian President said
Read more
Analyst Danchenko, associated with probe into Trump’s links to Russia, arrested in US
The Washington Post said that Danchenko could be indicted later on Thursday
Read more
Media: Hainan introduces a digital driver’s license system
More than 68,000 drivers have already applied for a digital license in Haikou
Read more
Kiev, Tbilisi should reject baseless accusations to hold dialogue with Russia, Moscow says
According to Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov, Ukraine and Georgia have not been able to overcome their rigidity in evaluating what happened in August of 2008 with regards to Georgia, and what has happened in Crimea
Read more
IUCN President: Hainan gibbon population to be doubled in 15 years
The International Union for Conservation of Nature recognized the Hainan gibbon as an endangered species
Read more
Hainan registers more than 5.8 thousand foreign trade enterprises in January-September
This is almost 2.3 times more than the same period last year
Read more
Western Returned Scholars Association Conference to be held in November in Hainan
Innovation and high technology will be the main topic of the event
Read more
Colombian police report detention of Russian man wanted for links with terrorists
According to Colombia’s police chief, Taranets was put on an international wanted list in 2013
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko approve Union’s 28 programs at Supreme Council meeting
The document had been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Scientists in Hainan develop type of rice with a strong yield
Some 926.5 kilograms of rice were harvested during the first harvest in May this year
Read more
Russia hails Dutch Supreme Court’s decision on Yukos case
Further proceedings on the Yukos case will approximately last until 2023
Read more
As Kiev fans tensions in Donbass, Lugansk leader calls for getting ready for escalation
Leonid Pasechnik recalled the Ukrainian forces' seizure of the Lugansk mission's monitor in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination Center Andrei Kosyak and noted that the republic should stay on guard
Read more
Russia ready to welcome Belarusian cosmonaut as ISS crew member - Putin
According to Putin, it is necessary to agree on details now
Read more
Dutch Supreme Court orders to review decision on Yukos case
The case has been referred to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for renewed judgement on this ground
Read more
Russian military monitors US ship Mount Whitney in the Black Sea
Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet reported that the Mount Whitney ship headed to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO allies and partners
Read more
Hainan consumer sector up 31.9% from January to September
The main factor contributing to the increase in retail sales was value-added consumer goods
Read more