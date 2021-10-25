Sputnik V vaccine is safe for reproductive health - developer

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus infection is safe for human reproductive function, while the covid itself may have a negative impact on it, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center (developer of Sputnik V vaccine), told TASS.

"In terms of reproductive safety - large-scale studies conducted not only by us, but first of all by the Kulakov National Research Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology, show that the vaccine is completely safe. But those who hope to be safe by going through it [covid] are doing wrong, because covid infection has a very great effect on spermatogenesis and sperm motility, and, as a consequence, on the possibility of fertilization and conception of a child," he said.

The expert recommended those who are thinking about having children, to get vaccinated.

Earlier, Natalia Dolgushina, freelance specialist on reproductive health of women at the Health Ministry, said that women of late reproductive age who have undergone covid have a smaller chance of getting pregnant, in particular with the help of in vitro fertilization.