Federal Security Service prevents IS supporter-plotted terror attack in Stavropol Region

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terror attack plotted by a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Stavropol Region, a source in the FSB Public Relations Centre told TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has prevented an attempted headline-making terror attack plotted by a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia at transport infrastructure facilities of the Stavropol Region using a home-made explosive device," the source said.

Explosive devices and striking elements for self-made explosive devices were seized during the search of his home. A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205 (organization of a terrorist attack), Part 1 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 223.1 (illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Active search measures and investigative activities are underway.