Venezuela receives new shipment of Sputnik V vaccine — embassy

BUENOS AIRES, October 12. /TASS/. Another shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Venezuela Monday, Russian embassy in Caracas announced in its Twitter.

"Another Sputnik shipment is already in Caracas," the tweet says.

According to the embassy, almost 800,000 doses of the vaccine were delivered to the republic.

Venezuelan Deputy Health Minister Marisela Bermudes stated earlier that, thanks to the obtained vaccines, the authorities plan to achieve 70% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose before the end of this month.

"Today we can say that we have passed the 50% share of people, vaccinated by the first dose of a vaccine that the Bolivarian government proposes thanks to the strategic alliance with Russia, China and Cuba," she said, according to the local television.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 383,000 Venezuelans have contracted COVID-19, with 4,617 deaths.