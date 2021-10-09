22 people died after Covid vaccination in Lithuania - report

VILNIUS, October 9. /TASS/. Over 20 people died in Lithuania after receiving Covid vaccines since the beginning of this year, Vakaro Zinios reported Saturday.

"During the entire immunization period, 22 reports of deaths after vaccination were filed; however, the direct connection between the administration of a vaccine and a patient’s demise could be neither confirmed nor debunked in all cases," says Lithuanian State Medicines Control Agency spokeswoman Aiste Tautvidiene.

"Every case is reviewed individually; a correlation between potential vaccination side effects and the cause of death is being determined in compliance with the developed methodology," Tautvidiene said.

According to the spokeswoman, Lithuania reports every lethal case to the European Medicines Agency.

"Agency’s expert study the incoming material in order to determine potential vaccination risks," she added.

Since the beginning of this year, a total of 3,054,000 vaccinations have been performed in Lithuania, with 5,505 subsequent notifications of undesired side effects. The vaccination is not mandatory in the republic. Vaccines are available for everyone aged above 16.