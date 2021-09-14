Putin didn’t endanger health of other people before self-isolating — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin who was forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases in his inner circle did not pose danger to health of other people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is certain.

"As doctors completed their tests and the necessary procedures, that’s when the [self-isolation] decision was made in accordance with specialist recommendations," he told reporters.

He disagreed with the opinion that it would not be logical for Putin to self-isolate after having several personal meetings on Monday. "There’s nothing illogical here," Peskov said. "At the moment [Monday afternoon], doctor tests were still carried out, no one’s health was in danger," he added.

He clarified that Putin’s meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad was held on Monday "at the beginning of the working day" "before the decision that it is necessary to self-isolate was made." The Kremlin spokesman also recalled that the president on Monday also gave awards to Paralympic athletes who won medals in Tokyo and travelled to the Mulino range in the Nizhny Novgorod Region where he watched the Zapad-2021 military exercises. "It was after that when the decision was made that the self-isolation is necessary now for some time," Peskov said.

Putin was vaccinated against COVID-19 in spring. Due to the pandemic, his schedule consists mostly of videoconference meetings. However, the president said on Monday that there are COVID-19 cases recorded in his inner circle, adding that he needs to self-isolate due to this fact in the phone call with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday.