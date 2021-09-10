Sputnik V protects against all known coronavirus strains, says vaccine developer

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine ensures protection against all known coronavirus strains Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, said on Friday.

"As of today, Sputnik V protects against all existing strains. The more so as one strain [Delta] is circulated now in Moscow and in Russia," he said.

According to Gintsburg, the vaccine was specially developed to be able to protect against a wide spectrum of strains. However, in his words, it is impossible to guarantee that it will demonstrate the same efficacy against new possible mutations. He also noted, that immunity developed after vaccination is more lasting than that developed after the disease.