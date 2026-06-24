West facing catastrophic consequences in event of clash with Moscow — MFA

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The West faces catastrophic consequences if it decides to engage in a head-on collision with Moscow and encroach on its security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Izvestia daily.

"Is the line toward a direct head-on collision with us being consolidated? This would inevitably be fraught with catastrophic consequences for those who would thus encroach on our security. Or will common sense prevail and an understanding emerge that we need to lower the temperature?" he said.

"Regardless of what is happening in the US economy, I would like to point out that Germany, France, and other European countries are the pioneers in this matter. These alarming issues fit into the framework of the poorly concealed preparations of the collective West (in particular, the European Union, which claims strategic autonomy) to unleash a large-scale conflict with Russia at the turn of the 2030s, which we are openly talking about," Ryabkov noted.

Moscow "warns the European Union against fatal mistakes," he added.