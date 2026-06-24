Air defenses down nearly 100 drones in Kursk Region over day — governor

KURSK, June 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired artillery at the Kursk Region 13 times over the past 24 hours and launched drones with explosives, regional governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Air defenses downed a total of 98 enemy drones of various types from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 23 to 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 24 (from 6:00 a.m. GMT on June 23 to 6:00 a.m. GMT on June 24). The enemy has fired artillery at remote districts 13 times. The drones attacked our territory with explosives seven times," the regional head wrote in a post on his Max channel.

Khinshtein noted that as a result of the attacks, a school and a private residence in Kolontayevka were damaged, as well as a private residence in Nizhny Mordok. "There were no fatalities or casualties," the governor added.