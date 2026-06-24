Trump orders probe as oil prices stay high

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with oil prices not falling fast enough in his country as he authorized a probe into this situation.

"The big oil companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for oil. <…> I have instructed the DOJ (Department of Justice - TASS) to immediately start looking into this," the US leader wrote on his page on Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump claimed that around 19 million barrels of oil exited the Strait of Hormuz on June 22. "Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place," he said.