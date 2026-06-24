Sevastopol temporarily left without power due to attack on its energy infrastructure

SEVASTOPOL, June 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on energy infrastructure temporarily left Sevastopol without power, with a special regime having been introduced at the facilities, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"As a result of an enemy attack on our energy infrastructure, the city was temporarily left without power. The enemy is striking vilely again, trying to deprive us of our usual living conditions and sow panic. A special regime has been declared at the facilities, specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and doing everything possible to restore the power. All emergency services are on full alert," the governor said on his Max channel.

Earlier, he reported that air defense assets were repelling an attack by the Ukrainian army over Sevastopol, with aviation, air defense, and mobile fire teams working, and two UAVs having been shot down.