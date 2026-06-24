MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian army commanders led by Vladimir Zelensky must be held accountable before the Ukrainian population, Sergey Rykov, a captive soldier from Ukraine’s 57th brigade, said in a video obtained by TASS.

"Senior military commanders led by Zelensky must be prosecuted and they must bear just punishment for their sins against the people and against God," he said.

According to the POW, the policy course being pursued by the Ukrainian leadership is pushing the country’s population to the brink of extinction.

Rykov was taken captive by fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup North in the locality of Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region.