One killed, 6 others injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, June 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked the bordering Russian region of Belgorod around 80 times over the past day, killing one and wounding six others, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev wrote on his channel on Max.

"Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops attacked the Belgorod Region 75 times. <...> Unfortunately, a civilian was killed in the Veidelevka District as a result of an enemy attack. <...> Six people were injured in the Valuiki, Veidelevka, Graivoron, Rakitnoye and Shebekino districts. One of them is receiving in-patient care," he added.

Overall, the city of Belgorod and the adjacent area, as well as 12 other municipalities came under attack, and Ukrainian troops used artillery and airstrikes twice in their attacks.

Besides, 139 Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod Region in the past day.