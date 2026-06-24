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Military operation in Ukraine

Power outage reported in Sevastopol as Russia downs 323 Ukrainian drones overnight

Two civilians were killed each in a Ukrainian drone attack on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and on the Nizhny Novgorod Region
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and neutralized 323 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A blackout was reported in Sevastopol in the wake of a Ukrainian attack on the city’s energy infrastructure. Two civilians were killed each in a Ukrainian drone attack on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and on the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Also, several drones were shot down over an industrial site in Orenburg amid attempts by Ukrainian troops to launch a large-scale attack on the region.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact.

Scope

- Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and eliminated 323 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

- Namely, drones were downed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Orenburg, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tula, Volgograd and Voronezh Regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea overnight, the ministry specified.

- Air defenses destroyed 10 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev wrote on his Max channel.

- Around 30 drones were downed in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on Max.

- Last night, seven Ukrainian drones were neutralized over the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on Max channel.

- Over the Voronezh Region, 21 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the past night, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Max.

- As many as 32 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region over the past 24 hours, acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

- At least 14 drones were intercepted over Sevastopol, the governor of the Russian Black Sea city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote on Max channel.

Situation in Sevastopol

- Two people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, according to Razvozhayev.

- Some residential buildings were damaged and six fires were reported as a result of the attack, he specified.

- The Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure temporarily left Sevastopol without electricity, Razvozhayev added.

- Part of kindergartens in Sevastopol will operate in an emergency regime amid the power outage, he said.

Impact on other regions

- Several drones were intercepted over an industrial site in Orenburg as Ukrainian troops attempted to launch a major attack on the adjacent region, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev reported on Max.

- No one has been reported injured.

- Two people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on his Telegram channel.

- The windows of a private home and a garage roof were damaged by falling drone debris in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on Max.

- Two people were killed and two others were taken to hospital as a result of a drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin said.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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