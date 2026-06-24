FSB detains 128 illegal arm makers in 53 Russian regions in two months

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained 128 illegal arms manufacturers in April and May, seizing over 300 weapons and shutting down 45 illicit gun workshops, the FSB press office announced.

"In cooperation with the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the FSB thwarted the unlawful activities of a group of individuals involved in illegal arms trafficking and other weapons. The detainees restored the combat properties of civilian weapons in illicit workshops and sold them," the statement said.

In April and May 2026, the FSB conducted operations in 53 Russian regions, confiscating 301 firearms of Russian and foreign origin from the illicit arms trade.

"[The FSB] has suppressed the activities of 45 illicit gun workshops engaged in modernizing and creating weapons, as well as detained 128 illegal arm manufacturers," the press office noted.

The FSB specified that it had seized four machine guns, 15 grenade launchers, two assault rifles, 37 automatic rifles, 140 pistols and revolvers, 124 rifles, carbines and shotguns, as well as 788 grenades, over 111 kilograms of explosives (TNT and powder) and more than 189,000 cartridges of different caliber.

"[The FSB] continues to work on uncovering and suppressing unlawful activities related to illegal arms trafficking, manufacturing, and modification," the statement said.