MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The crews of Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery guns from Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed Ukrainian UAV control posts in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In providing fire support to the advancing troops, artillery of the Battlegroup North struck enemy installations in border areas. The crews of 152mm Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery guns destroyed UAV control posts of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

After receiving exact coordinates, the Giatsint-S crews delivered strikes by 152mm high-explosive fragmentation shells from sheltered positions and camouflaged the guns after accomplishing the objective, it said.