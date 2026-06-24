Potential agreements with Europe should be within framework of Anchorage — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Potential agreements between Russia and Europe should be within the framework of Anchorage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow is watching with some interest the EU’s discussions regarding a potential negotiator on their side.

"I can only say that we are watching with some interest the twists and turns of the EU’s discussions on who might act as their (Europe’s - TASS) negotiator with Russia. But this is a classic case of putting the cart before the horse. Let’s first discuss how to ensure that future agreements fit within the framework agreed upon by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage," he told the Izvestia daily when asked how Russia assesses European Council President Antonio Costa as a potential EU negotiator.

Moscow will not back down from ensuring that all agreements are within the Anchorage framework, Ryabkov added. "If the other side holds different views, it needs to further reflect on the reasons for its own misguided approach to this extremely important, very serious, and troubling issue," he said.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, answering questions from journalists in Moscow, that Russia was ready for dialogue with the European Union.

EU countries failed to agree on either the candidate for a negotiator with Russia or the content of possible negotiations at the EU summit on June 18-19. They declared that the time for negotiations had not come, and that the EU would never mediate but would only act on Ukraine’s side.