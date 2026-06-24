Croatia beats Panama in World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The Croatian national football team defeated Panama 1-0 in the second-round group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto.

Ante Budimir scored in the 54th minute.

England leads Group L with 4 points, while Ghana has the same number of points. Croatia is next with 3 points. Panama (0) is at the bottom of the group, having lost its chance to reach the playoffs.

In the final round, Panama will face England, while Croatia will face Ghana. The matches will take place on the night of June 28, Moscow time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.