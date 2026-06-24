MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The number of civilians injured by terrorist actions of the Ukrainian army has systematically exceeded 250 per week over the past month, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

"As of June 21, the number of civilian casualties at the hands of Ukrainian militants since February 2022 has reached at least 30,500. Of these, 8,378 civilians were killed and 22,122 were wounded. Over the past month, the weekly number of civilian casualties has ranged from 254 to 291. The death toll ranges from 30 to 50 civilians," he said.