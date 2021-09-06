Some 46 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine — deputy PM

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, September 6. /TASS/. Around 46 million people in Russia have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 39 million have received both shots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

"As many as 46 million [Russians] have been vaccinated (against COVID-19 — TASS) with the first component and nearly 39 million have received both shots," she said.

To date, 7,030,455 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,285,007 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 187,990 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.