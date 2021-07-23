Moscow’s new coronavirus cases declining for fifth straight week, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Moscow is down for the fifth straight week, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

"We can see new cases declining for the fifth straight week," he pointed out. "The number of patients is going down. I think that we will take stock of things at the end of the week but it is already clear that the number is significantly declining," Sobyanin emphasized.

According to the mayor, Moscow has passed the peak of the coronavirus incidence. "In general, we see that there is a decrease in the incidence. This is good news, of course. That means that we have passed the peak, and I hope that there will be further improvement," he said.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in the number of COVID-19 infections. As many as 1,481,296 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city so far, including 3,425 in the past 24 hours, 1,319,555 patients have recovered and 24,898 people have died.