Russia determined to fulfill international obligations related to climate change

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Attempts to politicize the climate issue are unacceptable, which is why Russia will continue to fulfill all of its international obligations in the fight against global warming, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said at the G20 Environment Ministers' Meeting on Thursday.

"It is unacceptable to politicize the climate issue and build artificial barriers for climate-related projects and joint research in the field of greenhouse gas inventory and absorption. We will fulfill international obligations in the fight against climate change," he stated.

According to Kozlov, it is about upgrading industries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the share of low-carbon energy and introducing technologies that would ensure the storage and use of carbon dioxide from all sources.