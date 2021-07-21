Russia can achieve 80% herd COVID immunity by November 1 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia can achieve 80% coronavirus herd immunity by November 1, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"We have determined that we must move towards achieving a herd immunity of at least 80%, and we make a goal to achieve this level of vaccination with at least the first vaccine component by November 1, 2021," she said during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government.

Golikova noted that this goal takes the necessity for repeat vaccination and vaccination of former patients into account.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that 17 regions of Russia are approaching the 60% immunity level.