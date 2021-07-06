Up to 850,000 people get vaccinated against COVID-19 daily in Russia

BAKU, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is well underway with up to 850,000 people getting vaccinated every day, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Tuesday.

"The vaccination drive continues at a quick pace, up to 850,000 people receive vaccine shots every day. About 6,000 permanent vaccination centers are operating in Russia and… additionally, about 6,000 mobile teams are vaccinating people at work and at home," he said.

At the same time, Murashko pointed out that, on the whole, Russia’s coronavirus situation remained tense, which was why it was important to focus on establishing herd immunity. When asked, how effective the Sputnik V vaccine was, the health minister noted that the medication protected against severe cases of the illness.

Mass vaccination of adults aged over 18 kicked off across Russia on January 18. Four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in the country so far, including Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona, created by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, and CoviVac, made by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.

The Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines and Sputnik Light is a single-dose one.