Power supply fully restored in Crimea

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Energy supply has been fully restored in Crimea after a massive outage caused by torrential rains, Russia’s Energy Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Power engineers have fully restored power supply to consumers in Crimea, disrupted due to thunderstorms and heavy rains," the ministry said.

On Thursday night, Crimea was battered by torrential rains and gusts of the northwest wind. A regional state of emergency was declared. The floods hit the resort city of Kerch and eastern regions of the peninsula. In the south of Crimea, the city of Yalta faced over 135 mm of precipitation. Yanina Pavlenko, the head of Yalta’s administration, said that the city had not witnessed such heavy rain since 1922, when the city had over 190 mm of precipitation. As many as 26,200 customers were left without electricity.