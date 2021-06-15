Northernmost modern art museum in Norilsk due by 2025

KRASNOYARSK, June 15. /TASS/. The Arctic Museum of Modern Art (AMMA), which will be the northernmost museum of the kind, will open by 2025 in Norilsk, the Krasnoyarsk Region. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will finance the new museum, the company said in a release.

"On June 10, the architecture project of the Arctic Museum of Modern Art (AMMA) passed the Norilsk city planning council <…> AMMA will be a world-class facility due to Nornickel’s investments," the company’s release reads. The project is a part of Norilsk’s development plan. The museum is due by 2025.

AMMA will be the world’s northernmost museum of modern arts.

"Implementation of this project will be possible due to Nornickel’s additional investments of 150 billion rubles ($2 billion) in the city’s development," Norilsk’s Mayor Dmitry Karasev said.

"We have a unique opportunity to make Norilsk a city of the future. It is impossible to imagine it without a substantial cultural context, which must be created by the expressive and modern social spaces like the Arctic Museum of Modern Art," Nornickel’s Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova said in her turn.

The museum will occupy 8,500 square meters of a former mall. A few leading architectural bureaus have been working on the project. The new museum’s depositary will be open to the public.

The project is a part of the program to develop municipal museums, united into the Norilsk Museum Complex. It was supported by the Vladimir Potanin Foundation’s grant. Additionally, the city’s central museum will be renovated by 2026.

Norilsk is among the world’s northernmost cities. The population is about 180,000 people.