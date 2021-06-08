Coronavirus situation in Russia improving, yet death rate still high, says health ministry

MOSCOW, June 8./TASS/. The situation with the spread of coronavirus across Russia has improved, but the figure of fatalities among the patients remains rather high, Deputy Minister of Healthcare Oleg Gridnev said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we see that the situation has improved, the situation has stabilized, part of the people have had the disease, and some have been vaccinated. Unfortunately, despite all the measures, we see a rather high death rate among patients, and we understand that this pandemic cannot be conquered without systemic vaccination," the deputy minister told a plenary session at the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, 5,145,843 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, with 4,752,085 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 124,496 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.