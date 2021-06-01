Russia records 9,500 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia has registered 9,500 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,081,417 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.19%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0% each), the Republic of Tuva (0.03%), the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Sakhalin and Magadan Regions (0.04% each).

In the past 24-hour period, 817 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 743 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 168 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 144 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 139 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 265,965 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow has documented 3,669 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,183,639.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.31%. The day before, 2,614 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 62 deaths from the novel coronavirus, and the overall death toll reached 20,177.

Meanwhile, 2,393 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 1,064,858 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 98,604 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 372 compared to 339 the day before. In all, 121,873 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.4%.

Over the past 24 hours, 38 fatalities have been registered in St. Petersburg, 17 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 16 deaths - in the Voronezh Region, and 13 fatalities were recorded in the Moscow, Samara and Sverdlovsk Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 8,994 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,693,579.

The share of those recovered comes up to 92.4% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,249 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 799 in the Moscow Region, 260 in the Rostov Region, 144 in the Irkutsk Region, 134 in the Voronezh Region.