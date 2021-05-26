Red Cross asks Russia for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has submitted a request to the Russian government for supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The latest request [to donate the Sputnik V vaccine] has come to Russia’s government from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies," Zakharova said.

To date, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use by 66 counties with a cumulative population of over 3.2 billion. It showed an efficacy of 97.6% based on the analysis of the data on COVID-19 cases among the Russians who received both doses of the vaccine between December 5, 2020 and March 31, 2021.