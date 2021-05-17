Teenager arrested after circulating video of allegedly plotted terrorist attack

TYUMEN, May 17./TASS/. A court in Tyumen, Russia’s Siberia, has given a teenager accused of a knowingly fraudulent report about a terrorist attack a two-month custodial sentence, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s criminal investigation division in the Tyumen Region reported on Monday.

"Russian Investigative Committee’s investigative authorities in the region have charged the 17-year-old resident of Tyumen with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("a deliberately false report about a terrorist attack targeting social infrastructure facilities)," the press service said. "The young man was charged and remanded in custody as a pre-trial restraint."

Earlier reports said that a young man had sent a video of a shooting to two school students on a social network, insinuating a similar attack. Region’s FSB and police officers were quick to react. A plotted terrorist attack was not confirmed during checks and a criminal case was opened against the teenager.