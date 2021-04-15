FSB chief warns about rising threat of dual terror attacks in Russia

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov has warned about a mounting threat of dual terror attacks in the country.

"There is a growing threat of dual terror attacks being carried out, whereupon after the first blast, the terrorists lie in wait for law enforcement officers to arrive and then pull off a new attack," Bortnikov told an international conference in the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on Thursday.

According to him, an attempt at organizing this type of terror attack has been carried out in Russia.