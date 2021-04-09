FSB thwarts terrorist attack in Simferopol

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack in Crimea’s capital city Simferopol by detaining two supporters of the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (outlawed in Russia), who were plotting an attack against an educational establishment with the use of makeshift bombs, the FSB’s Public Relations Center said on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted an act of terrorism in the Republic of Crimea. Two Russian citizens (born in 1992 and 1999) were detained. Both are members of the international terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (outlawed in Russia). They were plotting an armed attack with the use of makeshift explosive devices against an educational establishment in Simferopol," the FSB said.

According to the special service, after the terrorist attack the two men were going to leave for Syria via Ukraine or Turkey for joining an international terrorist organization.

The FSB said its operatives confiscated components for making a makeshift bomb, including shrapnel and explosives. The detainees’ communication devices contained instructions for making explosives and explosive devices, and text and voice messages they had exchanged with emissaries of the international terrorist organization to discuss plans for terrorist attacks. There is ample evidence confirming the detainees’ involvement in the propaganda and financing of terrorism.

A criminal case was opened over assistance to terrorist activities, propaganda of terrorism and illegal making of explosive devices. The possibility is considered of putting forward charges of preparations for a terrorist attack.