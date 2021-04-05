{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's FSB thwarts terrorist attack on law enforcement officers in Stavropol region

A man born in 1996 was plotting to commit an attack in the interest of international terrorist organizations, the FSB said
© Russian Federal Security Service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack on law enforcement officers in the Stavropol region, the FSB said in a statement on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service, the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry have thwarted a terrorist attack in the Stavropol region. A man born in 1996, who has a history of common crimes, has been detained in the city of Kislovodsk for plotting to use homemade explosive devices to attack law enforcement officers in the interest of international terrorist organizations," the statement reads.

