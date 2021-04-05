Russia's FSB thwarts terrorist attack on law enforcement officers in Stavropol region

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack on law enforcement officers in the Stavropol region, the FSB said in a statement on Monday.
"The Federal Security Service, the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry have thwarted a terrorist attack in the Stavropol region. A man born in 1996, who has a history of common crimes, has been detained in the city of Kislovodsk for plotting to use homemade explosive devices to attack law enforcement officers in the interest of international terrorist organizations," the statement reads.
In addition, three Russian nationals involved in organizing a channel to fund terrorists active in Syria have also been detained in Kislovodsk. "They established a cell of the Islamic State international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia in order to commit terrorist crimes in the Stavropol region," the FSB added.
Extremist literature, components for making explosive devices and explosives were seized from the suspected terrorist. Manuals for making explosive devices were found on his communication gadgets. Preparations are underway to open a criminal case.