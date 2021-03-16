No fatalities reported among those vaccinated with Sputnik V, says developer

MOSCOW, March 16./TASS/. No fatalities have been reported as of yet among those vaccinated with Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed Sputnik V, told an online briefing on Tuesday.

"Those who have been vaccinated, they are guaranteed that they won’t be hospitalized and the virus will not descend into their lungs. In other words, no severe cases, not to mention deaths, were reported among a large number of trial subjects vaccinated with Sputnik V who faced that disease. All those vaccinated were protected," he stressed.