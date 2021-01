GENEVA, January 8. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) may receive complete data about the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology by the end of this month, Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao told a briefing on Friday.

