Russia is one of global leaders in fighting smoking, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Currently Russia is one of the leading countries worldwide in fighting smoking, thanks to implementing a long-standing anti-tobacco policy, among other things, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"During this period, legislative initiatives were approved, changes to the law limiting sales and use of electronic cigarettes, water pipes were implemented. In my opinion, this is very much a landmark [document] which allows us, among other things, to continue this anti-tobacco policy and today worldwide [our] country is possibly one of the leaders," the minister said.

According to him, the Non-Communicable Diseases office of the World Health Organization (WHO) located in Moscow also notes Russia’s success in this direction. "Seeing the country’s success, seeing the direction the country is taking, the WHO made a decision to transfer a part of work on prevention and treatment of tobacco smoking, among others, to Russia, to Moscow. This is another such an important [moment]," he added.

Smoking is one of the most widespread risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases and malignant growths. A decrease in occurrence of smoking is one of the key tasks of the federal project on enhancing public health within the framework of the Demography National Project.