About 50,000 people inoculated against coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. About 50,000 people have already received a shot against the coronavirus in Moscow and 70,000 people registered for inoculation, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with Channel One on Tuesday.

"A huge number [of people] have already been vaccinated and all are in good health. To date, we have inoculated about 50,000 people, 70,000 signed up," he said.

The mayor added that Moscow has a double supply of inoculation stations and if the demand for vaccination increases, new stations will be opened.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 798,098 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, 5,641 of them over the past 24 hours. Some 615,396 patients have recovered, 11,064 died.