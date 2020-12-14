COVID-19 fatalities in Russia, incidence in Moscow lowest since November

Some 27,328 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia over the past 24 hours compared to 28,080 the day before. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,681,256 people have been infected in the country or 1.8% of its population.

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in Russia caused by the coronavirus has increased by 450 over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday. This is the lowest since November 30, when 368 deaths due to the novel infection were recorded.

Over the past seven days, on average 18.7 cases of the infection have been confirmed per 100,000 residents compared to 18.8 the week before, according to TASS’ calculations.

The coronavirus spread coefficient may also indicate that the situation is stabilizing. This Monday it remained at the level of 1.03, while last Monday it came to 1.07.

Recoveries

Some 18,562 coronavirus patients have recovered over the past 24 hours. In all, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, 2,124,797 patients have already recovered in Russia.

The share of recoveries makes up 79.2% compared to 79.4% a day earlier, but it has grown significantly over a week - on December 7, this value was at 78.6%.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who currently continue treatment, has increased to 509,068, according to the crisis center. About 30% of them are in Moscow where 153,587 patients are infected.

Fatalities

The number of fatalities caused by the novel infection in the country was the lowest in two weeks, since November 30. This may be related to the characteristics of the calculations, since on Sunday and Monday the crisis center always reports less fatalities than during the week, for example on December 7, 456 deaths were reported, while as many as 562 fatalities were reported on December 8.

In all, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 47,391 deaths caused by the novel infection were registered. The provisional lethality of the infection remains at the level of 1.77%.

At the same time it is necessary to keep in mind that the crisis center data are not complete and do not take into account, for instance, the updated death rate statistics for the previous months.

Main hotspots

Some 40.7% of cases of the infection over the past 24 hours have been detected in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Moscow Region.

For instance, in Moscow, 5,874 infections were detected compared to 6,425 a day earlier. The incidence indicator has decreased to 49 daily cases per 100,000 residents. This happened for the first time since November 21.

In St. Petersburg, where the number of the detected cases practically stopped growing, the coronavirus was confirmed in 3,771 patients compared to 3,768 the day before. On average, over the past seven days, about 70 people per 100,000 residents have been infected (compared to 69 a week earlier), with St. Petersburg ranking first in the country by this indicator after the situation in Karelia stabilized.

In the Moscow Region, the number of infections continues to grow - over the past 24 hours it has increased by 1,484 compared to 1,444 on Sunday. However, the incidence in the region remains relatively low - 18.3 cases per 100,000 residents (16 cases as of last Monday).